Mets’ Nolan McLean Is on Historic Run Rivaling Paul Skenes

We're about 10 percent of the way through the 2026 Major League Baseball season and New York Mets rookie starting pitcher Nolan McLean arguably should be considered the favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The run that McLean is on is insane, and historic. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X on April 15 that McLean is just the third starter since at least 1900 to record 80-plus strikeouts and allow fewer than 20 runs in their first 12 big league appearances, along with Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and former Mets hurler Matt Harvey.

"80+ strikeouts and 20 or fewer runs allowed in first 12 career appearances, since at least 1900: 2025-26 Nolan McLean, 2024 Paul Skenes, 2012-13 Matt Harvey. (And Harvey was in the stands at tonight’s game)," Langs wrote on X.

What A Run For Nolan McLean

Apr 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

McLean doesn't get talked about as much as Skenes. No one in baseball really fully matches up against the Pirates' 23-year-old star. The production he has had at his age is simply insane. Bu McLean, who is 24 years old, is reaching some of the same milestones, although a bit older.

McLean made eight starts in 2025 and had a 2.06 in his first big league action. In 2026, he has a 2.28 ERA in four starts across 23 2/3 innings of work. Overall, he has made 12 starts in the majors and has allowed just 17 earned runs (2.13 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched) while striking out 85 batters. In comparison, Skenes allowed just 16 earned runs (1.93 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched) while striking out 97 batters.

There are other guys to consider as the top rookie in the National League, of course. A few names to consider are JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals, Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds, among others. There's a lot of young talent around the league right now. It's exciting for the long-term health of the game. While this is the case, arguably no rookie in the National League is playing better than McLean right now.

He's starting to put up some Skenes-like numbers. Wouldn't that be great for the National League overall if he could be just like the Pirates star? Skenes moves the needle and is on a run rarely seen in Major League Baseball. If McLean could follow in his footsteps and maybe even give the league a long-term rivalry to watch out for, it would just make the league even better.

Even if someone isn't a baseball fan, they've likely heard about Skenes. Hopefully, the same will be said about McLean at some point. He's pitching at that level, at least.