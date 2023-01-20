Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Trading Pablo Lopez

Here's a look at the Miami Marlins' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, following the Pablo Lopez trade.

The Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, agreeing to send starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio to the Minnesota Twins in a trade for 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez.

The Marlins have a surplus of young pitchers, making Lopez someone executive Kim Ng felt like she could move for offensive help.

Even without Lopez, the Marlins still have reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, as well as Trevor Rogers, Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera and newly signed veteran Johnny Cueto.

As of Jan. 20, here's a look at the Marlins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 season, including 2022 statistics:

1) Sandy Alcantara: 14-9, 2.28 ERA, 32 starts, 228.2 IP, 0.98 WHIP, 4.14 SO/W, 178 ERA+

2) Trevor Rogers: 4-11, 5.47 ERA, 23 starts, 107 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 2.36 SO/W, 74 ERA+

3) Jesus Luzardo: 4-7, 3.32 ERA, 18 starts, 100.1 IP, 1.04 WHIP, 3.43 SO/W, 123 ERA+

4) Johnny Cueto: 8-10, 3.35 ERA, 24 starts, 158.1 IP, 1.23 WHIP, 3.09 SO/W, 118 ERA+

5) Braxton Garrett: 3-7, 3.58 ERA, 17 starts, 88 IP, 1.25 WHIP, 3.75 SO/W, 114 ERA+

6) Edward Cabrera: 6-4, 3.01 ERA, 14 starts, 71.2 IP, 1.07 WHIP, 2.27 SO/W, 135 ERA+

