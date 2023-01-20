Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Luis Arraez

Here's a look at the Miami Marlins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, following the Luis Arraez trade.

The Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, agreeing to send starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio to the Minnesota Twins in a trade for 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez.

The Marlins have had an active offseason. Last month, they agreed to a deal with free agent middle infielder Jean Segura. Last week, they traded shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.

Last week, the Marlins also signed free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto to a one-year contract.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Marlins, as of Jan. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Jacob Stallings .223/.292/.584 / Nick Fortes .230/.304/.696

1B Garrett Cooper .261/.337/.752

2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

3B Joey Wendle .259/.297/.658

SS Jazz Chisholm .254/.325/.860

LF JJ Bleday .167/.277/.586

CF Bryan De La Cruz .252/.294/.725

RF Avisail Garcia .224/.266/.582

DH Jorge Soler .207.295/.695 / Garrett Cooper .261/.337/.752

UTILITY Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795

