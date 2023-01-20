Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Luis Arraez
The Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, agreeing to send starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio to the Minnesota Twins in a trade for 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez.
The Marlins have had an active offseason. Last month, they agreed to a deal with free agent middle infielder Jean Segura. Last week, they traded shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.
Last week, the Marlins also signed free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto to a one-year contract.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Marlins, as of Jan. 20, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Jacob Stallings .223/.292/.584 / Nick Fortes .230/.304/.696
1B Garrett Cooper .261/.337/.752
2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723
3B Joey Wendle .259/.297/.658
SS Jazz Chisholm .254/.325/.860
LF JJ Bleday .167/.277/.586
CF Bryan De La Cruz .252/.294/.725
RF Avisail Garcia .224/.266/.582
DH Jorge Soler .207.295/.695 / Garrett Cooper .261/.337/.752
UTILITY Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795
