Miami Marlins Claim Outfielder Cristian Pache Off Waivers From Baltimore Orioles
The Miami Marlins have claimed outfielder Cristian Pache off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, MLB.com's Christina De Nicola reported Friday afternoon.
Miami has yet to officially announce the move, or the corresponding move they need to make to free up a roster spot for Pache.
Baltimore designated Pache for assignment on Thursday in order to make room for trade deadline acquisitions Eloy Jiménez, Trevor Rogers, Livan Soto and Austin Slater. The Orioles had previously acquired Pache and relief pitcher Seranthony Domínguez in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26.
As a result, Pache appeared in just three games for Baltimore, recording a single in his lone at-bat as an Oriole.
Pache had appeared in 50 games for the Phillies prior to the trade, plus another 48 games in 2023. During his time in Philadelphia, Pache hit .218 with two home runs, 20 RBI, two stolen bases, a .637 OPS, eight defensive runs saved and a 0.7 WAR.
Before joining the Phillies, Pache played 91 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2022. He was one of the four prospects the Atlanta Braves shipped out in the Matt Olson trade.
The 25-year-old has played 16 games against the Marlins in his big league career, batting .333 with one home run, six RBI and an .868 OPS. He is a .400 hitter with a 1.050 OPS in six career games at loanDepot Park.
Pache even hit a game-winning two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Marlins on July 7, 2023.
The Marlins dismantled most of their roster before the trade deadline, and their outfield got thinned out as a result of the fire sale. Jazz Chisholm Jr. got sent to the New York Yankees, while Bryan De La Cruz went to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Former All-Star right fielder Avisaíl García had also been designated for assignment in June.
While Kyle Stowers has arrived from the Orioles to take on some of those vacant innings, Pache should also be able to earn playing time alongside Jesús Sánchez and Nick Gordon while Dane Myers recovers from a fractured ankle.
