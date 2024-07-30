Miami Marlins' Tanner Scott '100% Going to Go' Before Trade Deadline, Per MLB Insider
The Miami Marlins are extremely likely to trade relief pitcher Tanner Scott, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.
Sherman was a guest on "High Heat" Tuesday morning, just a few hours before the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline. He assured that Miami would be moving off of Scott, mostly because they don't have many other options.
"I think (Tanner) Scott in 100% going to go, because what's the alternative?" Sherman said. "They're a losing team, Miami, and he's a free agent."
Scott made his first career All-Star appearance earlier this month. He is currently 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA, 1.007 WHIP, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 18 saves, one hold and a 3.2 WAR through 44 appearances this season.
As Sherman pointed out, though, the Marlins own the second-worst record in the National League at 39-67. They have been shedding talent since trading back-to-back batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in May, and they only cemented their status as sellers by sending left-handed pitcher AJ Puk to the Arizona Diamondbacks and center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees last week.
Scott, who just turned 30 years old on July 22, is going to be a free agent this winter.
In five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Scott went 9-8 with a 4.73 ERA, 1.545 WHIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, one save, 28 holds and a 1.0 WAR. In three seasons with the Marlins, Scott is 19-15 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.202 WHIP, 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, 50 saves, 29 holds and a 6.9 WAR.
Scott is not the only reliever who could move before the clock strikes 6 p.m., either. Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks and Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan are among those who have a chance to get dealt as well.
Click here for Fastball's live tracker of every MLB Trade Deadline deal.
