MLB Trade Deadline Tracker 2024: Keeping Tabs on Every Major Deal That Gets Done

The Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins have been among the teams to swing massive deals already, but the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles could get more trades done before 6 p.m. ET.

Sam Connon

Jul 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler (2) hits an RBI triple against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Oracle Park.
Jul 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler (2) hits an RBI triple against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at Oracle Park. / Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 MLB Trade Deadline is finally here, and teams across the league are scrambling to make last-second deals before the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET.

With mere hours to go until the deadline officially passes, there is only so much time for blockbuster trades to get done. There have been plenty of deals that were completed in the leadup to the deadline, though, with several stars switching teams overnight.

Here is a tracker of every trade this deadline season, dating back to the beginning of the avalanche last Thursday:

Tuesday, July 30 – Deadline Day

TBD

Monday, July 29

Atlanta Braves receive OF Jorge Soler, RHP Luke Jackson
San Francisco Giants receive LHP Tyler Matzek, INF Sabin Ceballos

Milwaukee Brewers receive RHP Frankie Montas
Cincinnati Reds receive OF Joey Wiemer, RHP Jacob Junis

Pittsburgh Pirates receive LHP Jalen Beeks
Colorado Rockies receive LHP Luis Peralta

Houston Astros receive LHP Yusei Kikuchi
Toronto Blue Jays receive 1B/OF Joey Loperfido, RHP Jake Bloss, INF Will Wagner

Los Angeles Dodgers receive UTL Amed Rosario
Tampa Bay Rays receive RHP Michael Flynn

Cleveland Guardians receive OF Lane Thomas
Washington Nationals receive LHP Alex Clemmey, INF Jose Tena and INF Rafael Ramirez

Seattle Mariners receive 1B/DH Justin Turner
Toronto Blue Jays receive OF RJ Schreck, cash considerations

St. Louis Cardinals receive OF Tommy Pham (CHW), RHP Erick Fedde (CHW)
Los Angeles Dodgers receive Michael Kopech (CHW), Tommy Edman (STL)
Chicago White Sox receive Miguel Vargas (LAD)

Boston Red Sox receive RHP Quinn Priester
Pittsburgh Pirates receive INF Nick Yorke

Cincinnati Reds receive 1B Ty France
Seattle Mariners receive C Andruw Salcedo

Detroit Tigers receive RHP Ricky Vanasco
Los Angeles Dodgers receive cash considerations

Kansas City Royals receive RHP Michael Lorenzen
Chicago White Sox receive LHP Walter Pennington

Sunday, July 28

Texas Rangers receive C Carson Kelly
Detroit Tigers receive C Liam Hicks, RHP Tyler Owens

Chicago Cubs receive 3B Isaac Paredes
Tampa Bay Rays receive IF Christopher Morel, RHP Hunter Bigge, RHP Ty Johnson

San Diego Padres receive RHP Jason Adam
Tampa Bay Rays receive RHP Dylan Lesko, OF Homer Bush Jr. and C JD Gonzalez

New York Mets receive OF Jesse Winker
Washington Nationals receive RHP Tyler Stuart

Saturday, July 27

Boston Red Sox receive C Danny Jansen
Toronto Blue Jays receive INF Cutter Coffey, INF Eddinson Paulino, and RHP Gilberto Batista

Philadelphia Phillies receive RHP Carlos Estévez
Los Angeles Angels receive RHP George Klassen, LHP Samuel Aldegheri

New York Yankees receive OF/IF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Miami Marlins receive C Agustin Ramirez, INF Jared Serna, and INF/OF Abrahan Ramirez

Milwaukee Brewers receive RHP Nick Mears
Colorado Rockies receive RHP Bradley Blalock, RHP Yujanyer Herrera

Chicago Cubs receive RHP Nate Pearson
Toronto Blue Jays receive IF Josh Rivera, OF Yohendrick Pinango

Friday, July 26

New York Mets receive RHP Ryne Stanek
Seattle Mariners receive OF Rhylan Thomas

Baltimore Orioles receive RHP Zach Eflin
Tampa Bay Rays receive INF Mac Horvath, RHP Jackson Baumeister, OF Matthew Etzel

Seattle Mariners receive RHP Yimi Garcia
Toronto Blue Jays receive OF Jonatan Clase, C Jacob Sharp

Boston Red Sox receive LHP James Paxton
Los Angeles Dodgers receive INF Moises Bolivar

Philadelphia Phillies receive OF Austin Hays
Baltimore Orioles receive Seranthony Domínguez, OF Cristian Pache

Thursday, July 25

Seattle Mariners receive OF Randy Arozarena
Tampa Bay Rays receive TWP Brody Hopkins, OF Aidan Smith, Player to Be Named Later

Arizona Diamondbacks receive LHP AJ Puk
Miami Marlins receive IF Deyvison De Los Santos, UTL Andrew Pintar

