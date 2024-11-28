Miami Marlins Hire Chicago Cubs' Daniel Moskos as Next Pitching Coach
The Miami Marlins have hired Daniel Moskos to take over as their next pitching coach, radio play-by-play announcer Kyle Sielaff announced on Wednesday's episode of the "Marlins Hot Stove Show."
Moskos spent the last three seasons as the Chicago Cubs' assistant pitching coach. The 38-year-old was previously a throwing trainer at Driveline Baseball before he became a pitching coach in the New York Yankees' minor league system.
Before that, Moskos strung together a 12-year playing career of his own. The Pittsburgh Pirates' 2007 first round pick made his MLB debut in 2011, going 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 0.2 WAR, but that was his only taste of big league actions.
Moskos spent time in China and Mexico, but primarily spent his time in the minors with the Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He went 32-30 with a 4.34 ERA, 1.503 WHIP and 376 strikeouts across 509.2 innings pitched going from rookie ball all the way to Triple-A.
The left-hander retired after the 2018 season and rolled right into his coaching career.
The Marlins have completely reshaped their coaching staff ever since manager Skip Schumaker left the organization at the end of the regular season. On top of Moskos, manager Clayton McCullough has brought on Pedro Guerrero as their hitting coach, Bill Hezel as their director of pitching and Joe Migliaccio as their director of hitting.
Like Moskos, Hezel came from the Driveline Baseball pipeline, cutting his teeth with the a data-driven development organization.
Moskos is replacing Mel Stottlemyre Jr., who was dismissed in October.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.