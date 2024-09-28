Miami Marlins Manager Won't Be Back in 2025, Officially Becomes Top Managerial Candidate
Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker told the team that he won't be back in 2025, according to a story from ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan. He also said that he has a family situation to address and won't be with the team for the final two games of the year in Toronto.
The Marlins currently sit at 60-100 this season, but that's less about Schumaker and more about bad luck and bad circumstance. Schumaker took the Marlins to the playoffs a season ago, but key injuries all throughout the pitching staff have decimated the roster.
The Marlins also saw slugger Jorge Soler leave last offseason in free agency and then traded away Luis Arraez earlier this year. Furthermore, the team sold at the deadline, making a bad situation even worse.
According to Passan, Schumaker will be one of the top candidates on the market:
The Marlins' 60-100 record hasn't soured the baseball world's opinion of him. Schumaker, who spent 11 seasons as a major league player, is extremely well-regarded in the industry and expected to be a top candidate for the two other current managerial openings with Cincinnati -- where he played his final two seasons -- and the Chicago White Sox.
There are other teams that could be in the mix as well, but the Reds and White Sox each currently have openings after firing David Bell and Pedro Grifol, respectively.
The managerial market has also changed in the last year which should benefit Schumaker. Craig Counsell got a five-year, $40 million deal last offseason with the Chicago Cubs and Alex Cora got a deal worth more than $20 million with the Boston Red Sox in-season. So not only should Schuamker have suitors, he should have big-money offers as well.
As a player, Schumaker spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds. He helped the Cardinals win the 2006 World Series and was a lifetime .278 hitter. He also posted a career .337 on-base percentage, hit 28 home runs and stole 26 bases lifetime.
