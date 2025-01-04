Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers Among Cheapest Spenders of 2025 MLB Offseason
The 2025 MLB offseason has been underway for over two months, with plenty of blockbuster trades and massive free agent signings defining the winter so far.
However, a few teams have seemingly sat out on the action altogether.
The Seattle Mariners, for one, have yet to commit a single dollar to their MLB payroll in any capacity, per Spotrac. The Miami Marlins are in a similar boat, with their only move thus far being a split contract for infielder Eric Wagaman.
The St. Louis Cardinals' front office hasn't been much more aggressive, simply spending $250K on international free agents. And although the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers haven't signed a free agent, they have at least spent money on avoiding arbitration with players, while the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves gave pitchers Michael Wacha and Reynaldo López eight-figure extensions.
It isn't surprising that the Marlins have skimped out on their big league payroll, considering all of the franchise centerpieces they have traded away over the past year. In 2024 alone, Miami dumped Luis Arráez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tanner Scott, Jake Burger and Jesús Luzardo, just to name a few.
The Brewers, unlike the Marlins, actually made the playoffs in 2024, so their lack of spending is at least somewhat softened by their recent success. They also had first baseman Rhys Hoskins pick up his $18 million player option, which doesn't count towards their free agent spending, nor does their one-year, $1.35 million agreement with backup catcher Eric Haase.
There are still six weeks until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, and a good number of notable free agents are still out there on the open market. It remains to be seen if the cheaper teams will finally break out of their shells to add some of them, or if only the rich will get richer.
