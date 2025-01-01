Seattle Mariners Are One of Five Teams to Not Spend Even $1 This Offseason
The Seattle Mariners have not spent even $1 on improving the major league roster through free agency this offseason.
That's something that M's fans have known, and it is a cause of great frustration to the entire fanbase. After going 85-77 in 2024 and missing the playoffs by one game, you'd like to think the organization would be doing all it can to make a return to the playoffs. Thus far, it's not.
However, the Mariners aren't the only team that's infuriating their fanbase with inactivity at this point in the offseason. According to MLBTradeRumors, five teams haven't spent anything in free agency: The Mariners, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.
The Royals likely have some leeway given that they made the ALDS this past season and addressed a need earlier this offseason by trading for infielder Jonathan India. The Padres situation may be worse than the Mariners given that their fanbase has seen the world champion Dodgers get better and watched the Arizona Diamondbacks sign Corbin Burnes, making them even more competitive in the National League West.
The Twins are likely just as frustrating as the Mariners, missing the playoffs in 2024 and doing nothing thus far to address it. They also saw gold glove winning first baseman Carlos Santana leave in free agency. The Cardinals are known to be looking to shed payroll, so they figure to take a big step back in 2024 once they can move on from Nolan Arenado's deal.
