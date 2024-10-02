Miami Marlins Move on From Nearly Entire Coaching Staff
After finishing last in the National League East, the Miami Marlins are making sweeping changes.
Per Craig Mish, who covers the team:
The entire Marlins coaching staff has been informed they will not return in 2025. There are a couple exceptions who were informed there is interest to be brought back, potentially with whoever is hired as Manager. Obviously they could opt to pursue other opportunities.
Current Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has already informed the team that he is not coming back next season either, so that is why the manager will have full say over the staff moving forward. At this point, the Marlins have not named any candidates or conducted any interviews, to public knowledge.
Miami finished the regular season in last place at 62-100 for the season. Though that would seemingly make the job unattractive to candidates, it actually might be an interesting opportunity. The Marlins are slated to return an outstanding group of injured pitchers in 2025 including Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez and Jesus Luzardo.
That group, alongside Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera, took the Marlins to the playoffs in 2023, where they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in two games in the wild card round.
While the pitching was the biggest issue for the Marlins this past season, the offense also regressed after letting Jorge Soler go in free agency. Furthermore, the team traded away batting champion Luis Arraez early in the season and also dealt away Josh Bell at the trade deadline to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
