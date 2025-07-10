This NBA Star Is Set to Make More Money Per Season Than Entire Miami Marlins Roster Soon
The following stat shows two things simultaneously:
1) The money being given out to NBA players is astronomical right now. We're not saying that's bad, we're just saying it's astronomical.
2) The Miami Marlins are not investing heavily in their on-field product.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Devin Booker will earn more per year on his new contract ($72.5M) than the entire Marlins payroll for this season ($70M).
Now, there is a little bit of nuance to this:
Booker just signed a two-year max contract extension with the Phoenix Suns that will pay him $145 million over two years. That is added on to his exisiting contract, so he now has five years and more than $315 million coming to him. It's unclear what the Marlins' payroll will be when Booker's extension kicks in, but still, it's a poor reflection on the Marlins that this conversation even exists.
A 10-year veteran out of Kentucky, Booker is the face of the Suns again after the team traded away Kevin Durant this offseason. The former No. 13 pick in the draft, he is a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA selection. He averaged 25.6 points per game this season as the Suns missed the playoffs.
As for the Marlins? The payroll could shrink even further in the coming days. Sandy Alcantara is the highest-paid player on the roster at about $11.5 million this year, and he's expected to be traded at the looming trade deadline. After his money? Jesus Sanchez at $4.5 million is the next-highest earner, per Spotrac.
The Marlins made the playoffs in the 2023 season even despite their payroll limitations, but they continue to shed money as players begin to earn more. They traded Jazz Chisholm Jr. last trade deadline and dealt Jesus Luzardo to the Phillies this year.
They enter play on Thursday at 42-49 and in third place in the National League East.
Related MLB Stories
NO HOME FOR LIVVY? Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, recently tried to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment. So why didn't she get it? CLICK HERE:
THE MIZ MAN: Jacob Misiorowski continues to wow the baseball world, even busting out a 97 MPH slider in his last start. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE IRONMAN: Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for 50th on the all-time home run list on Tuesday with his second home run of the season. CLICK HERE: