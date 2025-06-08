Atlanta Braves' Skipper Reportedly Not at Risk of Being Fired
Saturday was another brutal day in a season full of them for the Atlanta Braves, but it doesn't look like it will cost manager Brian Snitker his job.
Atlanta lost 3-2 against the San Francisco Giants, falling on a walk-off home run to drop to 27-36. A popular pick for the World Series before the season, Atlanta is the most disappointing team in the league.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Despite Atlanta’s frustrating season in which they’re in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2017, manager Brian Snitker’s job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season. He has led Atlanta to seven consecutive postseasons and a World Series championship. Snitker’s contract expires after this year when he’s expected to retire as manager and then move into a special assistant role.
Perhaps the Braves don't want to do him the injustice considering he's expected to retire after the season, or maybe they don't see this as his fault. Ronald Acuna Jr. has missed most of the season while recovering from a torn ACL and Spencer Strider has missed time while recovering from Tommy John and a hamstring injury.
Lifetime, Snitker is 762-618 (.552) and he helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series.
The Braves will take on the Giants again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Strider will pitch against Landon Roupp.
Strider has gone 0-4 with a 5.68 ERA while Roupp is 3-4 with a 3.18.
The Giants are 37-28.
