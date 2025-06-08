Boston Red Sox Reportedly Not Considering Managerial Change with Alex Cora
At 31-35, the Boston Red Sox are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, however it's not expected to cost manager Alex Cora his job.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Boston Red Sox may be playing sloppy and mediocre baseball, but manager Alex Cora’s job is safe.
Boston entered the season with tremendous expectations, but it just hasn't happened. The addition of Walker Buehler hasn't yielded positive results and the return of Lucas Giolito hasn't been productive, either. Kutter Crawford is still on the injured list and Brayan Bello also missed time. Liam Hendricks has struggled - and is now hurt - and Alex Bregman is on the IL too.
Triston Casas is out for the year with injury and Trevor Story has continued to regress.
Cora, 49, is in his seventh year with the Red Sox, though he missed the 2020 season after being suspended for his role in the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal. He's gone 552-486 and helped the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title. Boston hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 season when they advanced to the American League Championship Series.
Boston will be back in action when they take on the New York Yankees on Sunday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Hunter Dobbins will pitch for the Sox while left-hander Carlos Rodon will go for New York.
Dobbins has filled in admirably, going 2-1 with a 4.06 ERA. Rodon has gone 8-3 with a 2.49.
The two teams have split the first two games.
