Miami Marlins Pitcher Yonny Chirinos Elects Free Agency as Offseason Gets Underway
Right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos elected free agency on Friday, according to the official Minor League Baseball transaction log.
Chirinos spent 2024 on a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins, who selected his contract and called him up to the big leagues on June 19. He made six starts with the club before getting designated for assignment on July 23, and he was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville after clearing waivers.
Because all of the 30-year-old veteran's options have been used, and the Marlins didn't add him back to their 40-man roster at the end of the season, he was eligible to elect free agency.
Chirinos went 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA, 1.867 WHIP, 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR with Miami in 2024. During his time with Triple-A Jacksonville, however, Chirinos went 10-6 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.310 WHIP and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
That production alone makes Chirinos an viable candidate to provide organizational depth for another team, but he has a strong track record in the majors as well.
Chirinos was once the No. 21 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system entering 2018. He was a spot starter and long reliever for the club for the next three seasons, until he underwent Tommy John surgery midway through 2020.
After returning to the mound for a few MLB outings in 2022, Chirinos made it back to full strength in 2023. He was ultimately designated for assignment by the Rays that July, though, so starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and first baseman Yandy Diaz could come off the injured list.
Chirinos went 19-14 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.161 WHIP and 4.3 WAR across 64 appearances with the Rays, 33 of which were starts. His brief time with the Atlanta Braves didn't go quite as well, considering he went 1-1 with a 9.27 ERA, 1.791 WHIP and -0.8 WAR in his five starts after getting claimed off waivers.
The Marlins have now had six players elect free agency since the regular season came to a close on Monday. Chirinos joins right-handed pitcher Matt Andriese, outfielder Cristian Pache, left-handed pitcher Kent Emanuel, shortstop José Devers and catcher Ali Sánchez.
On top of all of those players jumping ship heading into 2025, Miami is set to overturn its entire coaching staff and more than 70 organizational staffers. The Marlins finished dead last in the NL East at 62-100 this season, just one year removed from making the postseason.
