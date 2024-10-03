Fastball

Miami Marlins Shock Baseball World with Massive Organizational Changes

The Miami Marlins are letting go more than just their coaching staff.

Brady Farkas

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix watches during a spring training workout at the Marlins Player Development & Scouting Complex on Feb 17, 2024.
Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix watches during a spring training workout at the Marlins Player Development & Scouting Complex on Feb 17, 2024. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, we learned that the Miami Marlins were letting most of their coaching staff go. That made a little bit of sense considering that the Marlins are going to hire a new manager who will want his own staff, and because the Marlins are coming off a season in which they lost 100 games.

They finished last in the National League East.

However, Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic' reports on Thursday that the Marlins cuts go much deeper than just the coaching staff:

The Miami Marlins continued the gutting of their organization this week, bringing the total of staffers let go to more than 70, according to lists obtained byThe Athletic.

Outside of a 2023 playoff run, the Marlins have been one of the worst teams in baseball for the last decade. They haven't been able or willing to attract big stars in free agency, haven't developed internal offensive prospects with enough regularity and recently, experienced a ton of injury issues at the major league level.

Just this year, the Marlins lost ace pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez for the year. Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett and Edward Cabrera also spent massive times on the injury list.

Buster Olney of ESPN was critical of the Marlins on social media:

The more that you hear about the breadth of the firings within the Marlins' organization -- from coaches to clubhouse attendants -- the more cold-blooded it looks. Clear-cutting people who devoted their care and working lives to this business just reeks of administrative failure.

As of this posting, the Marlins have not named any managerial candidates publicly.

