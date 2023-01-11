Miami Marlins Reportedly Close to Trading Miguel Rojas to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a trade to acquire shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. The Marlins will receive infield prospect Jacob Amaya from the Dodgers, in exchange for Rojas.

The Marlins will receive infield prospect Jacob Amaya from the Dodgers, in exchange for Rojas. Amaya is the Dodgers' no. 15 prospect, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.

Amaya has yet to make his Major League debut. In 84 games in Triple-A last season, Amaya slashed .259/.368/.749. In 49 games in Double-A, he slashed .264/.370/.870. He clubbed 17 home runs across both leagues in 2022.

Rojas could replace Trea Turner at shortstop, after signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this winter.

The Marlins signed free agent infielder Jean Segura last week, giving the club a surplus of infielders.

