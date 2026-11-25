Three free-agent starting pitchers found new homes on November 24. Trevor Rogers, Freddy Peralta, and Kaima Taira have all agreed to five-year deals with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays respectively.

That means the next major free-agent pitcher everyone will try to sign is Michael King. King has a solid three-year platform going into free agency, with a 3.15 ERA across 432 innings with the Padres.

As the musical chairs with starting pitchers continue, the 31-year-old could land a lucrative multi-year deal. FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker's median crowdsourced projection has King landing a four-year deal worth $100 million. That possibility seems more likely given what Rogers and Peralta got on the open market.

Potential Michael King Suitors in Free Agency

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer observes batting practice before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays and Orioles could already be out of the free-agent market after landing Taira and Peralta, respectively. However, that still leaves teams such as the Cubs, White Sox, Rays, and Braves in the market.

It's unclear if Tampa Bay was linked to Peralta simply because he previously pitched to them. However, they're also poised to lose Nick Martinez in free agency. Martinez turned in a solid 2026 campaign and could get a solid multi-year deal in the $16-18 million per year range.

The White Sox are the team that have the most to lose. After freeing up Luis Castillo's salary, they have missed out on Rogers, Peralta, and Taira. They could pivot to King, since he won't cost them a draft pick.

The Cubs certainly won't be done adding after landing Rogers to anchor their rotation. However, they may look more towards the mid-rotation starter tier perhaps. Clay Holmes, Michael Soroka, Kevin Gausman, and Foster Griffin come to mind. Those starters will come in the same range as Martinez.

The Braves could use a No. 2 starter behind Chris Sale. Tyler Mahle served that role down the stretch and is a candidate to return to Atlanta. However, they could still use more pitching, as Martín Pérez is a free agent and their pitching staff was ravaged by injuries. They'll also need a healthy Spencer Schwellenbach to really compete in the National League.

Trade Market Alternatives to Michael King

Sep 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) smiles before the start of the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While King is the biggest name in the market, there is one notable alternative in the trade market. At this point, teams will inquire about Logan Webb's availability and see if the price to land him is a better alternative.

Webb has two years under contract for a total of $47 million in salary. The Giants ace and three-time All-Star offers a stronger track record than King throughout the years, but will demand a hefty prospect return. That could be a route the White Sox or Braves could go, if they're concerned about how long King will hold up over a long-term contract.

The Giants hold the cards in this case. If more teams have a legitimate interest in their ace, San Francisco could extract a stronger return. MLB-ready prospects should headline any potential return for Webb, who could be the best pitcher available this offseason.

The Diamondbacks are also receiving calls on Eduardo Rodríguez and Merrill Kelly, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. Given Arizona's own starting pitching concerns, they might not be as willing to deal two of their veteran starters. Mike Hazen has already swung a deal for Johan Oviedo, who missed almost all of 2026 due to injury.

Both veterans have vesting options for 2028. Rodríguez's triggers at 110.2 innings pitched while Kelly's at 170 innings. That scenario is likely for the former and unlikely for the latter based on 2026 innings. Rodríguez led the Diamondbacks with 189.1 innings while Kelly limped to 162.