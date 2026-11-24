The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason desperately needing to address their starting pitching staff. That's exactly what they did on Monday night.

Left-hander Trevor Rogers has signed a five-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan also reported that the contract includes "deferrals that will bring the net present value down slightly." The former Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles hurler will now be a key component of Chicago's rotation for at least the next half-decade.

Rogers posted a 4.03 ERA in 30 starts for the Orioles this year, striking out 157 batters in 169 2/3 innings. The Cubs likely hope the 29-year-old's numbers will be more comparable to his 2025 stats, when he had a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. If the 2021 National League All-Star performs as well as he did during some of his best seasons, this could be a strong first step in Chicago's effort to revamp its pitching staff.

Several big-name pitchers still remain free agents

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of game one of the Wild Card round for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Rogers off the board and Tarik Skubal inking a historic $450 million deal with the New York Mets, two of the top left-handed starters in this year's free-agent class are no longer available. But teams still have multiple impact arms to target this offseason, including Michael King and Freddy Peralta. Pitchers like Logan Webb and MacKenzie Gore have also reportedly emerged as potential trade candidates.

If teams specifically want to sign a southpaw starter this winter, former Cubs like Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and David Peterson are available. Other free-agent lefties include Robbie Ray, Kris Bubic, and Foster Griffin. Kyle Freeland and Patrick Sandoval are also potential buy-low candidates after both hurlers faced adversity in 2026.

Even after signing Rogers, though, the Cubs might not be done adding to their pitching staff yet. Besides the team's new left-hander, Chicago's projected 2027 rotation includes Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett, and Javier Assad. So, the Cubs will likely look to add at least one or two more starters, either via trade or free agency. And if that's the case, this offseason's overall pitching market could be just heating up.