Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio Gets Rookie Treatment During Playoff Celebration
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't need to win Wednesday in order to secure a playoff spot – the Chicago Cubs already gifted them the division title earlier in the afternoon – but their victory certainly didn't hurt the vibes.
After the Philadelphia Phillies went up 1-0 in the second inning, the Brewers tied things up in the fifth. That's where the score stayed until the bottom of the ninth, when rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio recorded a leadoff triple.
Chourio ultimately came around to score on Jake Bauer's walk-off single, giving Milwaukee an even larger lead than they needed to win the NL Central.
Following some on-field festivities, the Brewers went back to the clubhouse to celebrate their fourth division title in seven years, as well as their sixth postseason berth in that span. Per usual, there was beer and champagne aplenty, some of which was being consumed and the rest of which was getting sprayed all around.
Chourio, however, is just 20 years old. While he is old enough to drink back home in Venezuela, he won't be able to legally do so in the United States until next March.
As a result, the Brewers prepared the star rookie some non-alcoholic beer and champagne. It was all packed into a baby carriage with his jersey hanging over the back, as documented by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy and others.
Chourio is batting .273 with 21 home runs, 28 doubles, four triples, 77 RBI, 20 stolen bases and an .803 OPS this season, keeping his name in the thick of the NL Rookie of the Year race.
Bob Uecker, who has been a part of the Brewers' radio broadcasts since 1971, came at the celebration from a completely different angle than Chourio.
For starters, Uecker is a full 70 years older than the rookie. It remains to be seen if or how much he drank, but Uecker certainly didn't put up any guardrails in the locker room.
Just as first-year manager Pat Murphy was showering Uecker with praise, Uecker got sprayed with drinks and suddenly exclaimed that he had peed his pants.
The Brewers won't have too much more time to celebrate, as they are set to open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. While they have the division title locked up, seeding and a potential bye remain on the line in the next 11 days.
First pitch from American Family Field on Thursday is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.
