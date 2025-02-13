Milwaukee Brewers Closer Dealing with "Minor Health Issues" at Start of Camp
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff revealed positive news on the injury front on Wednesday as the team arrived at spring training.
The news on new closer Trevor Megill was a little less rosy, as he's dealing with a small issue, per MLB.com:
Closer Trevor Megill, who is stepping in for Devin Williams, has been pushed back by some minor health issues in recent throwing sessions but seems “fine,
There's still six weeks until the regular season opener, so it does seem like there will be time for Megill to get right, but it's always noteworthy when a team's closer isn't quite ready at the beginning of camp.
Megill, 31, is a California native with four years of big-league experience with the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Brewers. He appeared in 48 games last season, pitching to a 2.72 ERA. He struck out 50 batters in 46.1 innings. Lifetime, he's 7-8 with a 4.45. He had 21 saves a season ago, which represented the first saves of his career.
The Brewers traded Williams, an All-Star, to the New York Yankees this offseason for a prospect-centered package.
Milwaukee is coming off a season that saw them win the National League Central by 10 games before bowing out in the wild card round of the playoffs against the New York Mets. While the Brewers still look good on paper, there are questions about how they'll respond without Williams and shortstop Willy Adames.
Adames, also an All-Star, left in free agency for the San Francisco Giants.
Related MLB Stories
RED SOX SIGN BREGMAN: After an offseason worth of conjecture, Alex Bregman finally has his new home in Boston. CLICK HERE:
NO RESTRICTIONS: Shane McClanahan is back for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he says he has no restrictions coming off TJ surgery. CLICK HERE:
CLOSING TIME: On the first day of spring training, Giants manager Bob Melvin made a major announcement about his bullpen. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.