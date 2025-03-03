Milwaukee Brewers Come Up with Several Ways to Honor Bob Uecker For Home Opener
The Milwaukee Brewers have come up with several ways to honor late broadcaster Bob Uecker for the home opener in 2025, according to postgame host Hunter Baumgardt.
Baumgardt is part of the broadcast team on 97.3 the Game in Milwaukee. He put out the following on social media:
The Brewers announce they will honor Bob Uecker in many ways at the home opener on March 31
-Ueck’s signature across the outfield grass
-Moment of silence
-Milwaukee debut of the Uecker jersey patch on all on-field personnel jerseys
-Plus additional nods to Uecker
Uecker passed away earlier this offseason at the age of 90. These tributes certainly seem appropriate, and while they focus on the home opener, there will certainly be Uecker tributes throughout the season.
A true baseball lifer, Uecker was described as "one of a kind" by everyone who spoke about him. A former player, Uecker was a Hall of Fame broadcaster who called Brewers games for more than 50 years. He spent six seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. He was a career .200 hitter who helped the Milwaukee Braves win the title in 1964.
The Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by 10 games before losing to the New York Mets in the wild card round of the playoffs. It was the second straight season that the Brewers lost in that round of the playoffs.
Milwaukee has never won a World Series.
