Milwaukee Brewers Expect Former MVP Christian Yelich to Be Healthy For Spring Training
Speaking at the winter meetings on Monday, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that the team expects superstar outfielder Christian Yelich to be healthy for spring training, even after undergoing back surgery in August.
Per The Athletic:
Monday at Winter Meetings, Brewers manager Pat Murphy confirmed Yelich is expected to be ready for spring training.
“He’s doing well,” Murphy said. “He’s on track. He’s not doing baseball (activities) yet, but he’s on track. He’ll be ready.”
Having Yelich healthy will be a big boon for the Brewers, who won the National League Central last season but just lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency.
Yelich, who just turned 33, has dealt with back issues over the last several years so the hope is that this surgery fixes the issue once and for all. He was in the midst of an excellent season before getting sidelined, hitting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage. He led the National League in both at the time he stepped out of the lineup in July. Yelich had 11 homers and 42 RBI while also stealing 21 bases.
Next season will mark the 13th in the big leagues for Yelich, who has played with the Miami Marlins and Brewers. He won the MVP Award in 2019 and is a three-time All-Star. He is also a two-time batting champion, a Gold Glove Award winner and a three-time Silver Slugger.
The Brewers were defeated in the National League wild card round by the New York Mets. It's the second straight year that Milwaukee has exited the playoffs in that round.
