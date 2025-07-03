Milwaukee Brewers' Flamethrower Throws Fastest Pitch at Citi Field This Season
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski made some recent Citi Field history on Wednesday night, according to @CodifyBaseball.
Jacob Misiorowski's first pitch tonight was the fastest thrown by any starting pitcher at Citi Field this year.
That's not too shabby, considering flamethrowers like Edwin Diaz also take that mound regularly for the New York Mets.
The lanky rookie has now made four starts in his big-league career, and his fastball is already among the very best in the league. He routinely hits 100 mph or above and he looks like he'll be a staple in the Milwaukee rotation for years to come.
However, there are growing pains for every rookie and Misiorowski experienced them on Wednesday, taking his first loss. The Brewers were beaten 7-2 and Misiorowski gave up five earned runs in 3.2 innings. He walked two and struck out three, falling to 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He gave up five earned runs in the second inning, in what is now the worst inning of his young career.
On the other side, Blake Tidwell got the win for New York, giving up three earned runs in 4.1 innings. Diaz got the save, his 17th of the season.
Milwaukee is now 48-38 on the season while New York is 49-38. They are in second place in the National League East.
The two teams will finish out their series on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Former Mets pitcher Jose Quintana will pitch for Milwaukee, while David Peterson goes for New York.
Quintana is 6-2 this season.
