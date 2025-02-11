Milwaukee Brewers Insider Feels Utility Player is "Likely" to Make Roster
According to Milwaukee Brewers Insider Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee-Journal Constitution, utility player Jake Bauers is "likely" to make the Opening Day roster.
He made the comments on the Bluesky App:
I don’t think enough people are preparing themselves for the likelihood of Jake Bauers on the Opening Day roster.
After 2024, Rhys Hoskins can’t be banked on for everyday 1B rigors. Tyler Black’s defense will be under a microscope this spring. Maybe Dunn gets work there. But Bauers is in the mix.
Now, it should be clear that Hogg's sentiments are more of a gut feeling than a pure report, but it's still worth noting.
The 29-year-old Bauers is a five-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Brewers. He hit .199 for Milwaukee in 2024, also popping 12 home runs and bringing in 43.
For his career, he's a .208 hitter. His best year came with the Indians/Guardians in 2019 when he hit 12 home runs while also hitting .226.
The Brewers won the National League Central by 10 games last season and advanced to the wild card round of the playoffs before losing to the New York Mets. Despite that success, there are big questions for Milwaukee this year, including how they replace All-Star shortstop Willy Adames, who left in free agency.
Furthermore, the Brewers have a patchwork pitching rotation again after losing Frankie Montas in free agency. Longtime ace Brandon Woodruff is also expected to miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
