Milwaukee Brewers Longtime Ace to Take Another Big Step in Injury Recovery Soon
After throwing a live batting practice on Thursday, Milwaukee Brewers longtime ace Brandon Woodruff is set to take another significant step in his recovery from right shoulder surgery early next week.
Woodruff missed all of 2024 because of surgery on his right capsule. He hasn't pitched since the end of 2023 because of the serious injury.
Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com:
Brandon Woodruff said yesterday’s live BP was another good day. Barring any setbacks he expects his next one to be multiple “innings,” representing another test in his build-up.
It's unclear if Woodruff will be ready for the Brewers rotation Opening Day, but he's certainly trying.
The 31-year-old is 46-26 lifetime with a 3.10 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021. For years, he paired with Corbin Burnes to make up one of the most dynamic top of the rotations in all of baseball. Burnes was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles last offseason and just signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason.
The Brewers won the National League Central by 10 games last season but fizzled out in the playoffs, losing to the New York Mets in the wild card round.
Though they are expected to be strong again this season, they do have questions to answer in the rotation with Woodruff's injury and the departure of Frankie Montas. Furthermore, All-Star shortsop Willy Adames left in free agency, signing with the San Francisco Giants.
The Brewers open the season on March 27 against the Yankees.
Related MLB Stories
HENDERSON EXITS: Andrew Benintendi wasn't the only player to leave a spring game early on Thursday, as Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson left also. CLICK HERE:
HOERNER ON THE MEND: Nico Hoerner, who had flexor tendon surgery in the offseason, won't travel to Toyko for the season-opening Tokyo Series. CLICK HERE:
JUDGE HONORS DAUGHTER: Aaron Judge's custom glove was all over social media on Thursday. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.