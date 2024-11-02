Milwaukee Brewers Make Shocking Decision on Pitching Staff at Beginning of Offseason
The Milwaukee Brewers have made the shocking decision to put right-handed pitcher Colin Rea on waivers.
MLBTradeRumors had the report on Saturday afternoon:
The Brewers have placed right-hander Colin Rea on waivers, MLBTR has learned. He’s available for any club to claim. Rea has a $5.5MM club option for the upcoming season with a $1MM buyout.
The decision is a very surprising one considering that Rea gave the Brewers very adequate production in 2024. As the Brewers won the National League Central, Rea went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA. Usually, guys like that aren't just cut loose, leading to speculation that is more of a financial decision than a performance one.
Rea threw 167.2 innings for Milwaukee this year, getting 27 starts. Lifetime, he's pitched in six big-league seasons with the San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Brewers. He's 26-20 lifetime with a 4.57 ERA.
Another reason why the decision is surprising is because of the amount of questions that the Brewers have in the rotation. Top prospect Robert Gasser underwent Tommy John surgery last year and the team just declined their option on the rehabbing Wade Miley also. Furthermore, Brandon Woodruff is coming back in 2025 but he didn't pitch at all in 2024, so there are questions about him too.
Furthermore, the Brewers are likely to lose shortstop Willy Adames in free agency, leading to a potentially further whittled-down roster in 2025.
Milwaukee always operates on a budget, but given the amount of holes they already have to fill, it's a wonder how they'll make it all work.
