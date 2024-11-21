Milwaukee Brewers Manager Gives Shockingly Honest Answer About Willy Adames's Free Agency
Transparency is a good thing in life, but Milwaukee Brewers fans certainly didn't want to hear this from manager Pat Murphy.
One day after winning the National League Manager of the Year Award, Murphy went on the popular "Foul Territory" show and delivered a not-so-great answer when asked about free agent shortstop Willy Adames.
Murphy was asked how badly he wanted Adames to return to the club and said the following:
"If he comes back, that means he didn't get the deal he was looking for."
While it's always been a long shot that Adames would return to Milwaukee, this essentially tells fans that there is zero chance that they could afford him.
While unfortunate, this is nothing new for Milwaukee, who has traded away Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes in recent seasons to avoid paying them big money. It should be noted that they did give a big deal to former MVP Christian Yelich.
If and when Adames leaves Milwaukee, that will be a huge loss for a group that won the National League Central a season ago. The Brewers won the division and advanced to the National League wild card round, losing to the New York Mets.
Adames hit .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI this past season. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Yelich for a portion of the year.
A seven-year veteran of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter. He's hit 150 career home runs exactly, with the 32 from this year serving as his career-high.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.