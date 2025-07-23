Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Accomplishes Something Not Seen in Last 16 Years of Team History
The Milwaukee Brewers saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday night, falling 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
With the loss, Milwaukee is now 60-41, but they are back in a tie for first place in the National League Central.
Because of pitch count limitations, electric rookie Jacob Misiorowski lasted just 3.2 innings for Milwaukee, but he still flashed his trademark stuff. Regularly registering 100+ mph with his fastball, Misiorowski struck out seven and allowed just three hits.
He also made some team history not seen since the 2009 season, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jacob Misiorowski has had 5+ strikeouts through 2 innings twice this season
The only pitcher in Brewers history to do so more times in a season: 2009 Yovani Gallardo, 3x
And with regards to his velocity?
Most 101.0+ mph pitches as SP under pitch tracking (2008 including playoffs):
Hunter Greene: 141
Jacob deGrom: 54
Justin Verlander: 52
Jacob Misiorowski: 39
Yordano Ventura: 37
Jordan Hicks: 34
Noah Syndergaard: 31
Misiorowski has made 6 starts.
The 23-year-old future ace is 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA this season, and he's struck out 40 batters in just 29.1 innings. Though it was controversial, he also earned his first selection to the All-Star Game this season.
The Brewers and Mariners will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Quinn Priester, who just registered a 10-strikeout game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, will pitch against Luis Castillo.
Priester is 8-2 with a 3.33 ERA while Castillo is 7-5 with a 3.21.
