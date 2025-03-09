Milwaukee Brewers Suffer Another Tough Pitching Injury in Advance of 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have shut down left-hander Thomas Pannone because of an elbow injury he suffered in spring training last week.
Per MLB.com:
The Brewers’ starting pitching depth took an additional hit with news that left-handerThomas Pannone suffered a torn flexor tendon during his start Sunday against Cleveland. Brewers doctors are not advising surgery, but Pannone will be shut down from throwing for at least one month.
Now, Pannone reportedly wasn't expected to contend for a rotation spot at the beginning of the year, but his injury represents yet another blow to a pitching staff that has taken quite a number of them over the last two years.
Brandon Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and Wade Miley missed nearly all of it after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Top prospect Robert Gasser came up last season and also ended up requiring elbow surgery.
Furthermore, left-hander Aaron Ashby was just shut down for at least two weeks with an oblique issue, and all this comes on top of Frankie Montas leaving in free agency.
Injury concerns are why the Brewers went out and signed veteran lefty Jose Quintana recently.
Pannone, 30, has appeared in three major league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Brewers, making 50 apperances. He's 7-7 with a 5.46 ERA.
He went 10-9 last year at Triple-A for both the Cubs and Yankees affiliates, but he was 6-1 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) with a 2.34 ERA.
The Brewers will open the regular season against the Yankees on March 27.
