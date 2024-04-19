Milwaukee Brewers Trade Recently DFA'd Pitcher to Boston Red Sox, Acquire Cash
The Milwaukee Brewers have traded starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez to the Boston Red Sox. In return, the Brewers will received cash considerations.
Gutierrez had been designated for assignment by Milwaukee earlier this week.
The report came from Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero on "X:"
The Boston Red Sox acquired Cuban RHP Vladimir Gutierrez in exchange for cash considerations from the Milwaukee Brewers, per sources.
His third team in a span of 20 days.
Gutierrez will be assigned to Worcester, Triple-A.
The 28-year-old native of Cuba has spent parts of three years in the big leagues with the Reds and Marlins. He made his debut in 2021 and actually started 22 games for Cincy, pitching to a 4.74 ERA. Unfortuantely, that success didn't translate. He had a 7.61 ERA in 10 appearances in 2022 and missed all of 2023 with injury.
This offseason, he joined up with the Marlins, appearing in one game for Miami. He then landed with Toronto and Milwaukee but didn't appear in a game for either of them. Now, he'll head to Boston to try to re-find success with Andrew Bailey, Craig Breslow and the rest of the Sox' new pitching team.
Thought he'll start in Triple-A, Boston has opportunity on its staff given the season-ending injury to Lucas Giolito. Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock are currently on the injured list now as well.
As for the Brewers, getting cash is a positive in this deal. Gutierrez never threw a pitch in Milwaukee so to get anything from a player in that position has to be a win.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.