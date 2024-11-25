Milwaukee Brewers Would Reportedly Love to Add Paul Goldschmidt This Winter
According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Milwaukee Brewers would love to add free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter.
He wrote the following on Monday:
The Brewers would love to find a way to get former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on their roster, and would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract.
Hoskins did opt-in, meaning that the Brewers would need to do some roster gymnastics to find time for both guys at first base and designated hitter.
Goldschmidt would be a nice add to the offense, especially considering the team is widely expected to lose Willy Adames in free agency. Furthermore, since Goldschmidt was not issued a qualifying offer by the Cardinals, he won't cost a draft pick on Milwaukee's end, which is highly appealing.
A lifetime, .289 hitter, Goldschmidt has spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals. He is a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Gold Glover. He won the MVP Award in the National League in 2022.
The Delaware native is coming off a year in which he hit .245 with 22 homers and 65 RBI. He posted a .302 on-base percentage. The Brewers are coming off a year in which they won the National League Central and advanced to the wild card round of the playoffs before losing to the New York Mets.
They have designs on staying atop the division, but losing Adames will be a big loss. Perhaps adding Goldschmidt can alleviate it.
