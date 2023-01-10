Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Carlos Correa

The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms to re-sign shortstop Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract Tuesday. After re-signing Correa, here's a look at the Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The deal comes after Correa and agent Scott Boras were unable to reach an agreement with the New York Mets, after agreeing to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract three weeks ago. Correa's physical with the Mets caused concern for the club. The contract was never finalized.

In recent days, the Twins engaged in talks with Correa, and the talks accelerated rather quickly. Now, it appears Correa will return to the Twins, who he played the 2023 Major League season for.

Retaining Correa gives the Twins a nice boost. Earlier this winter, they also agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Joey Gallo.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Twins, as of Jan. 10, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585

1B Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795

2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751

3B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751

SS Carlos Correa .291/.366/.834

LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743

CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833

RF Joey Gallo .160/.280/.638

DH Max Kepler .227/.318/.666

