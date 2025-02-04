Minnesota Twins Agree to Contract with Useful Veteran Reliever
After a two-year run with the Baltimore Orioles, left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe is heading back to the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Danny Coulombe to the Twins, pending physical. Very solid back end bullpen now for Minnesota with Duran, Jax, Sands, etc.
Now 35 years old, Coulombe is a 10-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, Twins and Orioles. He's 15-9 in his career with a 3.52 ERA. In 273.2 career innings, he's struck out 269 batters. He's earned three career saves.
He appeared in 61 games for Baltimore in 2023, pitching to a 2.81 ERA. He appeared in 33 last season with a 2.12, undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his left elbow. Coulombe appeared in 41 career games with the Twins from 2020-2022, logging 49.1 innings.
Minnesota is coming off a frustrating season that saw them finish fourth in the American League Central and miss the playoffs. They had been battling for the division lead in late August but a final six-week swoon saw them drop out of the race entirely.
This offseason has also been frustrating for the Twins and their fans, as the team has largely sat out the offseason rumor mill. Instead of engaging actively in free agency, they've been tied to payroll-shedding rumors and they saw Gold Glover Carlos Santana leave in free agency. He signed with the division-rival Cleveland Guardians.
The Twins will report to spring training in just about one week. The regular season opens on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
HOBERG FIRING UPHELD: Pat Hoberg, an umpire who was fired over his connection to sports gambling, has had his firing upheld. He can apply for reinstatement next spring. CLICK HERE:
IMPROVING JAYS: The Baseball Prospectus projections are out and they have the Toronto Blue Jays making a massive leap forward this season. CLICK HERE:
ON THE PROWL: We take a look at the Detroit Tigers starting rotation after they signed Jack Flaherty this week. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.