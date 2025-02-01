Minnesota Twins Reportedly Showed Trade Interest in Luis Castillo This Offseason
The Minnesota Twins showed trade interest in Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo this offseason, according to a report from The Athletic.
A team source confirmed the Twins also have inquired about Seattle’s Luis Castillo, but suggested there’s no match as the Mariners righty is owed more than $68 million over the next three seasons. Though the Twins are believed to have some financial leeway, perhaps $5 million in the 2025 payroll, Castillo simply costs too much and is under contract for multiple years — the type of deal the front office is avoiding until a new ownership group is in place.
The Twins are up for sale and the Pohlad Family is evidently trying to make them as appealing as possible to potential buyers. They clearly see the franchise as less desirable in a sale if there are multiple big-money contracts on the books.
For what it's worth, the Mariners seemed to be willing to trade Castillo this offseason, but they would have been looking for salary relief, something the Twins clearly want as well.
Castillo went just 11-12 last season, but that was more a product of the M's tepid offense. He had a 3.64 ERA and made 30 starts for the second consecutive season. He's a three-time All-Star who represented the Mariners at the All-Star Game in 2023.
The Twins figure to go into the season with Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez and Bailey Ober as sure things in the starting rotation, but multiple others will compete for the four and five spots.
