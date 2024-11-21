MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Discusses Possible Relocation of Tampa Bay Rays
Things are getting dicey in the Tampa area for the Tampa Bay Rays.
First, the Rays will spend the 2025 season in a temporary facility, playing at the spring training home of the New York Yankees. This is a result of October's Hurricane Milton, which caused more than $50 million in damage to Tropicana Field, rendering it unplayable for 2025.
Furthermore, the long-term viability of the franchise is also in question after the Rays new ballpark plan hit a massive snag. The hurricane delayed votes on key funding for the ballpark until after the November election. Though the votes still haven't happened, the makeup of the government has changed and the bonds could be voted down.
The Rays, for their part, have tried to put pressure on the government to get something done, and quickly. They have intimated that if they don't get the new ballpark, they could have no choice but to relocate.
Speaking with MLB.com on Wednesday, commissioner Rob Manfred says he's not focused on the idea of relocation:
As for any potential relocation talk, Manfred said, “We're committed to the fans in Tampa Bay. I think given all that that's happened in that market, we're focused on our franchise in Tampa Bay right now.”
You should never take what people say in these negotiations as gospel, but given how easily Manfred let the league move the A's to Las Vegas, it should be re-assuring that he's talking about being committed to the Tampa market at least.
The bond vote is scheduled for Dec. 17 at this point.
