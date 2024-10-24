Rob Manfred Weighs in on Tampa Bay Rays Ballpark Issues, Possible Solutions For 2025
Despite the damage to the Tropicana Field roof in Hurricane Milton, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says his preference is to have the Tampa Bay Rays still play in their home market in 2025.
The situation is extremely complicated, and Manfred knows that as well.
First and foremost, the roof of Tropicana Field blew almost completely off during the hurricane, creating damage to the inside of the ballpark as well. It's already been reported that "seems certain" that the Rays won't be able to play there by Opening Day of 2025.
While the Trop likely can be fixed, the question is if all the parties involved actually want to fix it. The Rays are opening up a new building in 2028, so do they and the city of St. Petersburg want to poor money into a facility that is being ditched in the next few years anyways?
As a result of those issues, there's been speculation about where the Rays could play for a portion of the 2025 season - or the entire season -- if needed. Spring training and minor league facilities in Florida have been raised as options, as has a converted soccer stadium nearby. Other markets like Nashville and Charlotte have been brought up. Montreal and Durham have been discounted already.
Manfred made his comments to the Variety Podcast, with a transcribing assist to MLBTradeRumors:
“The easiest thing is always to stay in the market where the clubs are anchored, if we can manage it,” Manfred said, in terms of Tropicana Field, “we’re hopeful…the repairs can be done in a way that allows them to resume playing.”
While the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees is the main focus of the sport right now, the Rays ballpark situation will quickly come to the forefront the minute that the offseason hits.
