MLB Fans Need to See Wild Stat From Astros' 6-Game Losing Streak

There may not be a team more ice-cold right now across Major League Baseball than the Houston Astros.

Houston is riding a six-game losing streak, despite starting the season 6-3. No other team in Major League Baseball has an active losing streak over four games right now. So, first and foremost, that's not a stat you want to be leading the league in. But that's the case right now with Houston.

That's not all, though. USA Today's Bob Nightengale pointed out on X that Houston has scored six or more runs in four of those six losses, but the pitching has simply let the team down.

The Astros are ice-cold right now

Apr 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa (1) is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

"The Houston Astros went 0-6 last week despite scoring 6 or more runs in four of the games," Nightengale wrote. "They gave up 8 or more runs in five of the losses."

This is the type of stat you have to see to believe if you're a Major League Baseball fan. Houston scored 10 runs on April 5 against the Athletics, but gave up 12. The Astros scored seven runs on April 6, but gave up nine. Houston scored six runs on April 10, but allowed nine against the Seattle Mariners. On April 11, the Astros scored seven runs, but allowed eight against the Mariners. It's insane. Houston has the longest losing streak in the league but has scored 32 runs in that span.

In comparison, the Padres and Athletics are leading the league right now with four-game winning streaks apiece. Over the Padres' last six total games, they've scored 35 runs and have gone 5-1. The Athletics have scored 34 runs and have gone 5-1 over their last six games. So, the Astros are putting up the type of run production that should theoretically be enough to win games. But the pitching has been brutal, to say the least.

In the American League West, things have shifted. Houston was 6-3 at the beginning of the streak and near the top of the standings. Now, the Astros are tied for last place in the AL West with the Seattle Mariners. The Texas Rangers are in first place at 7-7 tied with the Athletics. Then, the Los Angeles Angels are in third place at 7-8.

It's wild how quickly the standings shift in Major League Baseball. Last week, the Astros were talked about as one of the best teams in the game. Now, one week later they are on a wild cold streak, despite the fact that the offense hasn't stalled in the slightest. Baseball is weird. The Astros are scoring at a similar rate as the Athletics and Padres, who are among the hottest teams in the game, but are actually the coldest team in the league. Baseball is cruel sometimes, to say the least.