MLB Got Munetaka Murakami's Market Completely Wrong

It certainly seems like teams thought too much about Munetaka Murakami and got it wrong not handing him a lucrative, long-term deal this past offseason.

Murakami was out there for the taking in free agency after being posted by the Yakult Swallows. Much was said about his performance against fastballs and his strikeout rate, but it certainly seems like his power was underrated. It was known that he had monster power over in Japan, but it was underrated how it would translate to the majors. Also, this is a 26-year-old that we're talking about. He's just scratching the surface and should only get better.

Again, teams around the league thought too much about this one. Simply put, Murakami is a talented player and the Chicago White Sox got him for a steal at $34 million over two years.

The 26-year-old has crushed eight homers so far this season to go along with 16 RBIs, 20 walks and a .208/.376/.542 slash line in 22 games played. Murakami is a true three-outcomes player and doesn't have an extra-base hit this season that isn't a homer.

Munetaka Murakami Looks Like One Of MLB's Top Sluggers

Apr 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

What's most impressive about Murakami is how quickly he has found success. MLB's Sarah Langs shared that Murakami is the first player since at least 1900 to hit five-plus homers and walk 20-plus times in their first career 22 games.

"Munetaka Murakami is the first player since at least 1900 with five or more home runs and 20+ walks in his first 22 career games," Langs wrote on X. "He’s just the ninth player in that span with 20+ walks in his first 22 [games] and one of two in the last 70 years (1995 Quilvio Veras)."

Murakami looks like one of the better sluggers in all of baseball. He has a .918 OPS and .376 on-base percentage, despite a .209 batting average. That's pretty wild. It shows that he sees the zone well and and while he is prone to whiff, when he connects, it goes a long way. Plus, he's not swinging out of the strike zone.

Right now, Murakami is tied with Ben Rice of the New York Yankees for third place in the American League in homers with eight. Aaron Judge, also of the Yankees, is one spot ahead with nine homers. Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez is leading the league with 10 long balls.

It's hard to find a really good slugger in Major League Baseball. Despite the fact that Murakami has played just 22 games, he already looks like he fits that description. Other teams around the league scoffing at Murakami certainly was a mistake.