Munetaka Murakami Injury Disrupts Tight AL Rookie of the Year Battle

The American League Rookie of the Year Award race just took an early turn.

Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami has looked like a superstar right off the jump. The 26-year-old has played in 57 games so far this season and is leading the American League with 20 homers and 43 runs scored. On top of that, he's slashing .240/.378/.560 with a .938 OPS on the season so far.

In a year full of great performances from rookies, Murakami has stood out. Unfortunately, it's going to be a while until we see him on the field again.

The White Sox announced on Saturday that Murakami has been placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a right hamstring strain.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com reported that he will miss four to six weeks with a Grade 2 strain.

It's Going To Be Awhile

May 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"Grade 2 strain for Munetaka Murakami. Out 4 to 6 weeks per Will Venable," Merkin wrote.

This is brutal for the White Sox and the American League in general. Arguably, Murakami should've been considered the favorite for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Now, that certainly could change. If anyone is going to pass him, it would be Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers. The 21-year-old has been awesome for Detroit. He has played in 56 games so far and is slashing .284/.386/.412 with a .799 OPS, three homers, 21 RBIs, eight stolen bases, 12 doubles, three triples and 35 runs scored. He's walked 33 times this season and that's just one fewer than his total number of strikeouts this season, which is at 34.

A few other guys who could be in consideration for the award by the time the season comes to a close are Samuel Basallo of the Baltimore Orioles, Chase DeLauter and Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians, Trey Yesavage of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Payton Tolle and Connelly Early of the Boston Red Sox.

Murakami has been incredible so far this season. He even set the rookie record for most homers in a season before June with 20. He moved past Mark McGwire and Pete Alonso, who both had 19. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game and now the fans around the league need to wait a bit longer to see him in action again.

The White Sox have been among the game's best stories this season and have outperfomed expectations. Now, they will have to try to get through without the potential AL Rookie of the Year.