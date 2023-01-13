MLB Hot Stove: Atlanta Braves Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The Atlanta Braves, champions of the National League East for the last five seasons, had a relatively quiet offseason compared to division rivals, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, who continued to add to their payrolls this winter. Here's a look at the Atlanta Braves' 2022-23 offseason moves.

The Atlanta Braves have won the National League East five seasons in a row.

While the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies made major splashes this winter, the Braves had a quieter offseason. The Mets remade their pitching staff, saying goodbye to two-time National League Cy Young Jacob deGrom, while picking up Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana and Japanese star Kodai Senga.

The Phillies added to their payroll as well, giving Trea Turner an 11-year, $300 million contract to play shortstop for the club.

The Braves said goodbye to All-Star shortstop and veteran leader Dansby Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Braves replaced Swanson in their lineup in an unconventional manner: instead of acquiring another shortstop, they improved their defense behind home plate, trading for defensive wiz Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. Murphy will be a significant defensive upgrade over William Contreras, Manny Pina and Travis d'Arnaud, who manned the position last season.

Here's a quick summary of the Braves' moves this offseason:

Free Agents Lost: SS Dansby Swanson, RHP Kenley Jansen, OF Adam Duvall, OF Robbie Grossman, RHP Darren O'Day

Free Agents Added: RHP Nick Anderson, OF Jordan Luplow

Trades:

Traded William Contreras and Justin Yeager to Milwaukee Brewers and Kyle Muller, Manny Pina, Ryber Salinas, and Freddy Tarnok to Oakland Athletics for Sean Murphy.

Traded Jake Odorizzi and cash to Texas Rangers for Kolby Allard.

Traded Dylan Spain to Colorado Rockies for Sam Hilliard.

Traded Jake Higginbotham and Justyn-Henry Malloy to Detroit Tigers for Joe Jimenez.

Re-Signings: Re-signed relief pitchers Brooks Wilson and Jesse Chavez to minor league contracts.

Extensions: Signed Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million extension.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.