MLB Hot Stove: Miami Marlins Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The Miami Marlins are currently rumored to be in trade talks with other teams about starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. They also have signed free agents Johnny Cueto and Jean Segura. Here's a look at all of the Marlins' 2022-2023 offseason moves.

The Miami Marlins have had a relatively quiet offseason, as of Jan. 19.

The club signed free agents Johnny Cueto and Jean Segura, and traded veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers, after the Dodgers lost Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies via free agency.

The Marlins have been rumored to be shopping a starting pitcher or two. The club has a deep pitching staff, consisting of young, budding stars Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, and the promising Sixton Sanchez.

The Marlins' surplus of young pitching may give them the opportunity to upgrade their starting lineup, by swapping a pitcher or two for some bats. Pablo Lopez has had the most amount of rumors surrounding him. Most recently, the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Marlins about Lopez.

The Marlins have yet to make a trade, as of Jan. 19. Here's a quick summary of the Marlins' moves this offseason:

Free Agents Lost: 3B Brian Anderson

Free Agents Added: RHP Johnny Cueto, SS Jean Segura

Trades:

Traded SS Miguel Rojas to Los Angeles Dodgers for SS Jacob Amaya.

Traded for CF Jake Mangum from New York Mets.

Traded RHP Elieser Hernandez and RHP Jeff Brigham to New York Mets for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later.

Traded RHP Marcus Johnson and RHP Santiago Suarez for RHP JT Chargois and SS Xavier Edwards.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.