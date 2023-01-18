MLB Hot Stove: New York Mets Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The New York Mets have had a very active offseason, most notably signing Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana to replace Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker in their pitching rotation. Here's a look at all of the Mets' 2022-23 offseason.

The New York Mets have had a very active offseason.

They replaced starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana.

Verlander, 39, is coming off a season in which he won the American League Cy Young Award. He will pitch in the National League for the first time in his career in 2023.

The Mets agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The plan was for Correa to move over to third base. After his physical, the deal fell apart, and Correa instead re-signed with the Minnesota Twins.

Even without the Correa contract on the books, the Mets are projected to have the highest payroll in Major League Baseball in 2023, even above the New York Yankees'.

The Mets made the postseason for the first time since 2016 last season. They hope to win their first National League East division title since 2015 this coming season, overtaking the Atlanta Braves who have won the division in each of the last five seasons.

Here's a quick summary of the Mets' moves this offseason:

Free Agents Lost: RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Chris Bassitt, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Trevor May, RHP Mychal Givens, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Adam Ottavino, LHP Joely Rodriguez, OF Tyler Naquin

Free Agents Added: RHP Justin Verlander (two years, $86.7 million), RHP Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million), Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million), David Robertson (one year, $10 million), C Omar Narvaez (two years, $15 million), OF Tommy Pham (one year, $6 million)

Trades:

Traded Keyshawn Askew to Tampa Bay Rays for Brooks Raley.

Traded Jake Mangum and Franklin Sanchez to Miami Marlins for Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham

Re-Signings: Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million), Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million)

