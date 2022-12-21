Skip to main content

MLB Hot Stove: Rays, Blue Jays Made Push to Sign Michael Brantley

Sunday, the Houston Astros agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract to re-sign free agent outfielder Michael Brantley. The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays each made a push for Brantley, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
According to Rosenthal, the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays each pursued Brantley as he tested the waters of free agency. The Blue Jays also tried to sign Brantley two years ago, when he last hit the open market. He then signed a two-year, $32 million contract to return to the Astros.

When the Rays announced their signing of Zach Eflin, president of baseball operations Zach Eflin hinted that the club could be in play for Brantley.

“I think for us adding another player, that’s a rebound candidate, or a breakthrough candidate, I don’t know how much appeal it has relative to someone that has much more of a consistency to them, and a recent track record of success,” Neander said. “Because I think that’s what this group probably needs most is someone that has demonstrated that and frankly, for the younger players, can take some of the attention and the expectations off of them.”

After missing out on Brantley, what other players might fit this billing? Perhaps Michael Conforto or Trey Mancini, who each remain unsigned. Former Rays Evan Longoria and Wil Myers are also out there on the free agent market. It will be interesting to see what remaining moves the Rays make to fill out their roster before Opening Day.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

