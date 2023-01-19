MLB Hot Stove: St. Louis Cardinals Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract earlier this winter, after Cardinals greats Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols retired. Here's a look at all of the Cardinals' 2022-2023 offseason moves.

The St. Louis Cardinals have made one major move this winter.

The Cardinals pried catcher Willson Contreras from their arch rival, the Chicago Cubs, a team that Contreras won the World Series for.

Contreras replaces Cardinals great Yadier Molina, who retired after finishing off his 19th Major League season. The Cardinals also said goodbye to future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols, who put together a remarkable farewell season in which he joined the 700 home run club.

The Cardinals are coming off a 93-win season, in which they won their first National League Central division title since 2019, and their second division title since 2015.

Given the state of the National League Central, the Cardinals are once again favorites to repeat as division champions in 2023. The Chicago Cubs had an active offseason, and the Milwaukee Brewers made some smaller, subtler moves, but the Cardinals remain the favorites.

Here's a quick summary of the Cardinals' offseason moves:

Free Agents Lost: CF Ben DeLuzio, RHP Alex Reyes, LHP Jose Quintana, LF Corey Dickerson, 1B/DH Albert Pujols (retired), C Yadier Molina (retired)

Free Agents Added: C Willson Contreras

Trades:

Traded cash to Cleveland Guardians for SS Jose Fermin.

Re-Signings: RHP Adam Wainwright

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.