MLB Hot Stove: Washington Nationals Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Washington Nationals haven't made any big waves this offseason. However, the club has picked up a number of cheap free agents, each with something to prove.
The Nationals scooped up third baseman Jeimer Candelario after the Detroit Tigers did not tender him a contract. Candelario, 29, slashed .278/.356/.814 over 201 games between 2020 and 2021.
The Nationals also picked up former top prospect Jeter Downs, who the Boston Red Sox designated for assignment this winter. Downs, still only 24, was the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade just three years ago.
Dominic Smith, a former first round draft pick, was also at one time a top prospect in the New York Mets' pipeline. The Nationals picked him up as well.
Here's a quick summary of the Nationals' move this offseason:
Free Agents Lost: DH Nelson Cruz, 1B Luke Voit, RHP Joe Ross, 2B Cesar Hernandez
Free Agents Added: LF Corey Dickerson, 1B Dominic Smith, SS Jeter Downs, RHP Trevor Williams, 3B Jeimer Candelario, CF Stone Garrett
Trades:
- Traded RHP A.J. Alexy to Minnesota Twins for RHP Cristian Jimenez.
- Traded for RF Frankie Tostado from Seattle Mariners
Re-Signings: RHP Erasmo Ramirez, LHP Sean Doolittle
