MLB Insider Connects Injured Free Agent Infielder Ha-Seong Kim to Giants, Mariners
Ha-Seong Kim's injury may have muddied the waters in his free agent market, but there are still teams out there that could be interested in the Gold Glove infielder's services.
Kim underwent shoulder surgery in October, just before he declined his $8 million mutual option with the San Diego Padres. The 29-year-old and his new agent, Scott Boras, haven't found any takers yet, which can surely be blamed on the question marks surrounding his health at the moment.
Jon Morosi went on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Wednesday to share some new insights into Kim's recovery timeline, as well as his free agent market.
"He is most likely not going to be game-ready for major league Opening Day of the regular season," Morosi said. "However, at some point in the first half, he is expected to be game-ready. And so in that sense, he is the ideal fit for a team that has an infield need at some point in time in the first half but maybe already has someone that they are trusting to play – whether it's second base or shortstop."
Morosi then mentioned the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants as two clubs that make sense as fits for Kim, who should be cleared by May.
Both the Mariners and Giants have already made notable additions to their infield this winter, but there could still be room for Kim when he returns to full strength.
Seattle signed Donovan Solano earlier this week, and he has the ability to play first, second and third base. With J.P. Crawford penciled in at shortstop, perhaps Kim could rotate at second and third with Solano and Dylan Moore, who won a Gold Glove as a utility man in 2024.
San Francisco, meanwhile, spent big on shortstop Willy Adames right after they gave third baseman Matt Chapman a blockbuster extension. Tyler Fitzgerald came out of the blue to put up solid offensive numbers last season, but it remains to be seen if the 27-year-old can be depended upon as an everyday second baseman.
In 121 games last season, Kim hit .233 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, 22 stolen bases, a .700 OPS and 2.6 WAR. Kim exclusively played shortstop, which was a change of pace from the defensive versatility he had put on display in prior seasons.
Kim racked up 10 defensive runs saved at second base, three at third base and three at shortstop in 2023, winning the NL Gold Glove for utility players. Overall, he has recorded 48 defensive runs saved since joining MLB from the KBO in 2021.
So far in his big league career, Kim is a .242 hitter with a .706 OPS, averaging 12 home runs, 50 RBI, 20 stolen bases and a 3.8 WAR per season. He exceeded that production in 2023, though, batting .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 38 stolen bases, a .749 OPS and a 5.8 WAR.
