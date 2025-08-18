MLB Insider Refutes Trade Rumors Involving All-Star Arizona Diamondbacks Infielder
The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the biggest sellers in baseball during the 2025 trade deadline.
The Diamondbacks traded away first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners and moved starting pitcher Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers. And recent reports indicated Arizona could continue to move core players this offseason.
A recent report from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale said the Diamondbacks would be willing to listen to trade offers for the 2023 National League Championship Series MVP this offseason. Nightengale also said in his report that the Arizona staff knows Marte "can be a diva in the clubhouse."
Another MLB insider, Francys Romero, published his own reports to "X" on Sunday refuting the rumors. Romero said in his report that Arizona isn't planning to listen to trade offers at this time. Marte's agent, Charisse Dash, also denied the rumors of Marte being a bad teammate.
"They should move forward and cease spreading these false rumors," Dash said.
Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo also spoke to the media in defense of Marte after the team's 6-5 loss against the Colorado Rockies.
"I'm tired of this," Perdomo said. "This is gonna be for all reporters and all the writers, this is the second time something came out (about) Marte. Please, he just wants to play baseball. I don't want to speak as a team, I want to speak as a brother. He just wants to play baseball. Just leave the guy alone."
Marte is in the middle of a six-year, $116.5 million contract that extends through 2030 with an $11.5 million player opion for 2031.
Marte has scored 69 runs in 92 games this season and has hit 20 doubles and 23 home runs with 56 RBIs. He's slashed .297/.397/.555 with a .952 OPS.
