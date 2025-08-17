Versatile Korean Infielder Requests to Be Posted For This Offseason
This offseason has the potential to be one of the most prolific for international professionals in years.
Japanese slugger and Nippon Professional Baseball veteran Munetaka Murakami is expected to be one of the biggest names available in free agency, and the Korean Baseball Organization could end up producing several major leaguers, as well.
It was reported earlier this week by MLB insider Jon Heyman that first baseman/outfielder Baek-Ho Kang will hit MLB free agency in 2026, and one of his countrymen is also expected to head stateside.
Versatile infielder Song Sung-moon has requested to be posted by the Kiwoom Heroes this offseason, per a post on "X" from KBO in English (@KBO_ENG).
The Heroes have sent five other players to the major leagues in the past, including a trio of Sung-moon's teammates: infielders Ha-Seong Kim (Tampa Bay Rays) and Hyeseong Kim (Los Angeles Dodgers) and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (San Francisco Giants).
Sung-moon will turn 29-years-old Aug. 29 and made his KBO debut in 2015. He's been a versatile infielder throughout his career, capable of playing first, second and third base. His offense has been up-and-down throughout his career, but has taken a notable uptick in the last two season.
Sung-moon had just one season with an OPS above .700 before 2024.
In 2024, Sung-moon scored 88 runs in 142 games and hit 29 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs with 104 RBIs. He stole a career-high 21 bases and slashed .340/.409/.518 with a .927 OPS.
This season, Sung-moon has scored 75 times in 113 games and has hit 28 doubles, two triples and 20 homers with 66 RBIs. He's slashed .305/.384/.514 with an .898 OPS and has snagged 20 bases.
Sung-moon signed a six-year, 12 billion won ($8.6 million) contract Aug. 4. Because he's signed through this offseason, Kiwoom will receive a posting fee if he agrees to terms with an MLB team, and Sung-moon will be able to return to the Heroes if he doesn't find a squad in the 30-day posting window.
There's no immediate news on what teams are interested in the near-29-year-old. He had scouts come out to watch his games last season, and have had more make the trek to Korea to watch him play this year, according to a story from the Korea Times.
