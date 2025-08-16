Seattle Mariners Catcher Leads Major Leagues in Astonishing Category
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is on pace to have the greatest offensive season by a catcher in MLB history.
In Game 1 of a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday, Raleigh hit a two-run home run to left field. It was the All-Star backstop's major league-leading 46th home run of the season. Raleigh passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for the second-most homers in a single season by a catcher in MLB history.
Raleigh also reached 100 RBIs with the home run, which made him the first catcher since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza (1996-2000) to have consecutive seasons with 100 RBIs.
Raleigh is two home runs away from tying and three away from passing Salvador Perez for the most home runs by a catcher in a single season.
What's even more impressive about Raleigh's season is that he could have well-eclipsed Perez's record by now.
According to a post on "X" from Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports), Raleigh had a second home run against the Mets on kept in Citi Field by the wind Friday. That potential homer ended up being a double off the wall.
According to Langs, Raleigh has hit seven balls that would have been homers if the wind didn't keep them in the ballpark, which is the most in MLB.
If wind wasn't a factor, Raleigh would have 53 home runs, five more than Perez's record.
Entering Saturday, Raleigh has scored 81 runs in 120 games and has hit 18 doubles to go with his 46 homers and 100 RBIs. He's slashed .247/.353/.593 with a .946 OPS. He's firmly in the American League MVP race with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
